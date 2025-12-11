Injured Husband Snapped At His Wife For Asking A Work Question While He Was Showering, So His Cruel Comments Left Their Relationship Badly Tarnished

Pexels/Reddit
Stress can make anyone short-tempered, but that’s no excuse for cruelty.
When one man’s wife brought a harmless work question into the bathroom, his heated reaction turned from annoyed to downright mean.
Keep reading for the full story.
AITA for making my wife cry when she asked me for work help
I have a broken leg and am currently on crutches.
I work in the same company as my wife — we’re at equal levels but in different departments.
He was struggling to finish his shower when he was interrupted by his wife.
I was getting myself out of the shower, which is in the tub.
It’s quite tricky, as I have to transfer from chair to chair over the side of the bath.
Here’s where things spiraled out of control.
Enter my wife — a bit flustered and asking me a work question, needing some help.
I said something like, “I’m a unclothed man in the middle of dealing with an awkward situation. Go ask someone else or figure it out yourself.”
She left and shut the office door, and I heard her sobs as I dried myself off.
Kinda seems like his wife was just the unfortunate target for all his stress.
Redditors chime in with their thoughts.
His delivery could use some major work.
This commenter wonders why this man couldn’t have been more kind to the woman he claims to love.
Even in times of stress, good couples find ways to stay kind to one another.
A simple “not right now” would have more than sufficed.
His wife didn’t deserve to be spoken to like that.
