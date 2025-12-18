iPhone User Warned People That Custom Text Message Backgrounds Can Be Seen By Both Parties. – ‘I put a mop for my house cleaning lady. That is so rude.’

Those iPhones sure can be tricky little devils!

Just when you think you have it all figured out, you get blindsided by a new feature you didn’t even know existed…

And here’s another one for you to consider.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and filled viewers in on an iPhone feature that she just learned about custom text backgrounds between people.

She told viewers, “Alert, alert. The backgrounds are back and forth. I thought it was just one way.”

The TikTokker said she had no idea that the person on the other end of the text exchange could see the custom background she made using Apple’s Image Playground.

She said, “I put a mop for my house cleaning lady. That is so rude.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “There are so many more. I was so bored.”

Great, now you tell us…

Here’s the video.

The more you know about your iPhone, the better…

