He Was Stuck On A Plane With A Crying Baby, But After He Made A Video About It He Got Absolutely Roasted Online

by Michael Levanduski

Being seated next to a crying baby on a plane is never fun, but it is just one of those things that happens sometimes.

When it happened to this TikToker, he made a video about it, but his comments section didn’t go as he hoped.

His video was just of him looking annoyed at the camera with the baby crying in the background.

The caption over the video said, “Do we ask for a refund? I only recorded 20 seconds of a 45-minute torture.”

I get why it is annoying, for sure, but come on…A refund? No way.

At one point, someone, presumably his wife next to him, said, “Come on, you can at least smile.”

And to his credit, he did crack a smile.

Hopefully, he was just venting and trying to make a silly video.

I honestly feel bad for the baby, it sounds miserable. And, of course, for the parents who are trying to comfort it and deal with other upset passengers.

Watch the brief video below and see what you think.

While nobody wants to deal with a crying baby on a plane, it is just one of those things that happens sometimes.

Here is the video:

The commenters really let him have it, take a look.

This person is exactly right.

Comment 1 51 He Was Stuck On A Plane With A Crying Baby, But After He Made A Video About It He Got Absolutely Roasted Online

Yup, you can’t expect people to be silent on a public plane.

Comment 2 51 He Was Stuck On A Plane With A Crying Baby, But After He Made A Video About It He Got Absolutely Roasted Online

Oh, I do feel very sorry for Mom and Dad.

Comment 3 51 He Was Stuck On A Plane With A Crying Baby, But After He Made A Video About It He Got Absolutely Roasted Online

This is a bad flight for everyone.

