ISP Support Worker Tried To Troubleshoot A Customer’s Internet Issues, And Discovered The Modem Was Still In The Box Because She Thought “Wireless” Meant No Setup Required

Some misunderstandings are so perfect they almost feel scripted.

So, what would you do if a customer told you their internet was broken, and when you started asking questions, found out the modem was still in the box? Would you laugh out loud? Or would you do your best to muddle through without laughing?

In the following story, an ISP support worker finds himself in this situation and can’t believe his ears. Here’s the full scoop.

But It’s Wireless Years ago, I was working for an ISP in the internet repair department. Daily life was wifi reset, it’s slow, it’s not working. But every now and then, you get a real gem. Got a call from this lady out in Texas, she had signed up for services at her new place, and because the company couldn’t bother spending money on a smooth start of services, they told her to go to the local store and pick up her equipment. For the record, this process fails nearly every time, but what do you expect from cost-cutting?

At this point, it was still in the box.

Well, she calls us up, shockingly, it’s not working, so I go through my spiel for troubleshooting, asking about the lights or connectors on the modem. This lady, with all the confidence in her voice, stated, “Oh, it’s still in the box.” After pausing to not laugh, I start explaining that the modem needs a cable connection, blah blah blah. Then she cuts across me and states, “But they told me it was wireless.” 🤦‍♂️

Wow! People never cease to amaze you.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have encountered anything similar.

Some people almost need a picture drawn.

This is actually pretty similar.

That’s frustrating!

The story reminded this reader of something.

Bless her heart! Let’s hope she found using the internet easier than setting it up.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.