IT Team Were Downsized By An Oil Company To Save Money, And It Inevitably Caused Things To Spiral Out Of Control And Create Impossible Conditions

We’ve all worked in places that make up seemingly bizarre cost-cutting initiatives, and many of us have felt the brunt of these being enacted.

And spoiler alert: it rarely, if ever, works out for the best.

When this IT contractor and his team in this story were slashed as a cost-saving measure, he knew things wouldn’t go well for the oil company he worked for.

And unsurprisingly, things kept getting worse and worse, until he was asked to do the impossible.

You want me in three places at once? You got it! A little over a decade ago, I worked up in the oil patch in Northern Canada on different IT contracts. The current contract I was on involved was maintaining virtual meeting rooms. The oil company had decided that if you didn’t need to be on site, they would move your job south and pay you 25 to 50% less. When you needed to meet with people on site, you’d book a meeting and all was golden. The IT company I was with was amazing, but they lost the contract to an international IT company “A”, servicing oil company “B”. I was one of the fortunate few that got a job with IT company A, which was so unbelievably stupid. Most of the rest of the talent that had been working IT under contracting companies for ten plus years took a walk.

And that wasn’t the end of the management’s terrible decision making.

I think the management literally sat down and said “What’s the absolute worst way we can mess things up”, and then they did that. They hired a bunch of fresh out of college or unqualified people, and within a few months our ticket count had gone from averaging around fifty at any given time to well over 600 and growing with no end in sight. This was all well and good, but we got chewed out for the ticket count being high, we got chewed out for bringing it down low, because our ticket closure rates weren’t similar, it didn’t really matter; good, bad, we got chewed out. Company A was hemorrhaging money to Company B. Like, every ticket outside of the allowed failures that was a failure and not resolved was a fine, and there were multiple sites. Basically IT company A ended up paying Oil company B to do IT for them. It took most salaried oil company employees who had computer problems weeks or months to get their problems solved, but they were salaried and it didn’t affect oil coming out of the ground, so it didn’t matter. Except for the meeting rooms.

Managers couldn’t have virtual meetings with staff, things were getting delayed, and it was going to affect oil coming out of the ground, so it was a problem. The twelve of us working there were given full time work and six vehicles. The supervisor took one for himself for driving too and from town and wouldn’t let anyone use it during the day, so that left five vehicles. It used to be that we were dedicated to a specific type of work, but now everyone did everything, and we were expected to just “check the meeting rooms” as we drove by, or “if we had a ticket in that building.” So all the meeting room maintenance was just not being done, and the new guys that would get a ticket to facilitate a virtual meeting of the vice presidents, directors, etc. of the oil company would just not show up and the meeting would fail.

During this time, I had been loudly and constantly complaining about our inability to “check meeting rooms in buildings that we don’t have tickets for when we don’t have a vehicle to get there anyways.” Well, a coworker told me that one of IT company A’s managers had come North to review the situation, was at lunch, saw one of my emails, said “I’m not reading that”, tossed down his phone and ate his lunch. So I just gave up, gave in, and did what I was told. I had been busting my *** to keep everything working for all the execs of oil company B for months, and it was time to “cue malicious compliance”. There was a building in town with meeting rooms, and our building on site was around 45 minutes North. Every morning, rather than being on site and working at 7am, I would be at the town building at 8am, checking a meeting room, stocking it with supplies, and fixing problems – except I wasn’t, because it was in use and I couldn’t get in. So I would drive North and get to our building around 9am and start my day, do a few tickets, be one of the only ones that the oil execs saw could actually make meetings run successfully, and then leave at 2pm to go check a meeting room I couldn’t get into, and then go home. This lasted about a month before the oil execs called in my supervisor, manager, and manager’s manager and said something along the lines of “putting me on doing just meeting rooms and meetings”.

I got called into a meeting with my supervisor, and most of my other work was taken away. I was given my own vehicle, and I was told to check all the meeting rooms every week (a four person job) and to take care of all of the exec meetings. I told my supervisor that it wasn’t physically possible for me to be in three or four places at once to check all the meeting rooms, but he didn’t care – he didn’t care how I did it, just told me to get it done. So I got it done. Every time we checked a meeting room, we had to scan a QR code with a company phone that we would then export into Excel and submit as the rooms we checked. Every minute of every day I clicked the scan button and scanned nothing. At the end of the week I would export to Exel, then get the list of all the room codes, randomise them, paste them in, save, and submit. Click: I’m in town checking a room. 1 minute later, Click: I’m 30 kilometers North. 1 minute later, Click: I’m 70 kilometers across the river, etc.

I breezed through rest of my stay there, attending exec meetings and keeping them happy, starting late and ending early, with my own dedicated vehicle. I applied for a new job, was approved, and just had to wait on the background check; my start date was given at about six months out and I was set. I planned a three week vacation at IT company A, months in advance, and then on my last day before vacation, I handed in my three weeks notice and left. I had made some good friends there, I kept getting invited to the social events for some time, and my understanding from the new people is that they ended up hiring more people, had put four people on meeting rooms, and still couldn’t get the work done (because no one ever bothered to learn it). Eventually the IT company lost the contract.

Sometimes, the decisions taken by people who don’t actually know what the work is like on the ground is totally nonsensical.

When these higher-ups actually listen to feedback from their employees, these crazy situations get ironed out and everything works out for the best.

But when they refuse to listen, things like this happen.

If only corporate had actually consulted their employees, they might’ve found out just how unsustainable the situation was.

But then, a company that insists on replacing a seasoned team of employees who didn’t know what they were doing, all to save money, are never going to listen.

At least this employee managed to benefit from their willful ignorance.

Good for him.

