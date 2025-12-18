IT Worker Tried To Solve A Client’s “Haunted” Keyboard, Then Learned It Was Buried Under Stacks Of Paperwork And Files That Were Holding The Keys Down

Sometimes the real problem isn’t the computer, it’s whatever the client forgot to mention.

So, what would you do if a client insisted her computer was “broken” because the keys were typing on their own? Would you suggest she buy a new keyboard? Or would you help her get to the bottom of it…literally?

In the following story, one tech support worker finds himself in this situation and finally “uncovers” the problem. Here’s what happened.

The Ghost Typer I work for an association that provides industry-relevant software to a few thousand clients. If they have any issues with software or even just general IT problems, they call me, and I assist. This lady calls, I pick up, and ask how I can help them. She was very nice and calm, but just kept saying, “My computer is broken.” Despite the in-depth analysis of the situation that I received, I could not determine the root cause just yet. After asking a few questions, I found out her keyboard was typing without her touching, like someone was holding the keys down.

He got a little creative, and they figured it out.

This is already about 5 minutes into the call, so I get to asking a few troubleshooting questions. I start with the basics, then had to get more creative with ruling out other possibilities, like if she ever connected a second keyboard by Bluetooth. “Nope.” Have you spilled anything on the keyboard? Press the letter it’s typing and see if the key is sticky or has strange feedback. “Ok, one second, I have to take all this paperwork and files off my desk first. It’s completely burying my keyboard right now.”

Wow! Now that was a funny ending!

