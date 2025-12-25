‘I’ve been sitting here trying to think of a non-awkward way to start.’ – She Got Married And Then Divorced Six Months Later, So She Made A Video With Some Feelings About It On What Would Have Been Her Anniversary

Weddings are amazing events, especially for the happy couple, but not all marriages are blissful.

Having your marriage end in divorce just a few months after the wedding is a little embarrassing, but this bride wants to talk about it and share some of her memories from her big day, so she made a video for her followers.

She begins her video by saying, “I’ve been sitting here trying to think of a non-awkward way to start this video, but there is none. This weekend would have been my one year wedding anniversary. But I am divorced. I no longer have a husband.”

I’m sure this was a difficult video to make.

She goes on, “But do you want to know what I do have? The top tier of our **** wedding cake. Traditionally, you are supposed to freeze this and open it on your one year wedding anniversary, and so I found this in the freezer. Thought about crying, thought about throwing it, and then I thought about you. And why not dig into this and share it with you while I share some of my favorite wedding memories.”

It seems a little surprising that she wants to talk about her wedding memories, but she explains, “My memories do not have to do with my ex-husband. My memories have to do with the details and the planning that went into the wedding, because I worked really hard on this wedding. I didn’t know I would be divorced six months later.”

Ok, that makes sense.

Shortly after, she started talking about a few of her favorite memories from her wedding day. “Memory number one that I love to talk about that I wish I could share photos of, that I am so mad that these photos I cannot get blown up and placed anywhere, because my grandma was my flower girl, and she was truly the hit of the ceremony.”

She showed a few of the pictures of her grandma, and they are amazing.

Next, she said, “Memory number two is that we did a random ring bearer. So, we had our planner put the ring box under a random chair that we didn’t know, and so that was fun, our officiant during the ceremony announced that the ring was under a random chair.”

What a fun way to do it. She went on to give more details about how that worked out, and it sounds really nice.

This sounds like it was a great wedding.

One last memory she shared went like this, “What I did was I took every married couple’s first dance song, gave it to the DJ, and then during dinner, instead of just some background music, I gave each couple a chance to go out on the dance floor and relive their first dance.”

That sounds amazing, what a great idea!

She clearly put a lot of thought into her wedding. It is a shame that her marriage didn’t last.

Watch the full video below to get the full story on each of her amazing memories.

The people in the comments seem to love her stories as well.

Yeah, she put a lot of work into this wedding.

You have to have a good sense of humor about these things.

This commenter makes a really good point.

At least she had the wedding of her dreams.

