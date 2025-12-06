Kid At Summer Camp Complained About Not Getting Chocolate Ice Cream, So The Counselor Gave Him A Massive Serving He Struggled To Finish

Every kid learns at some point that getting your way isn’t always as great as it sounds.

At summer camp, one boy’s love for chocolate ice cream turned into a challenge he wouldn’t soon forget.

Let’s just say his stomach didn’t appreciate the victory.

Keep reading for the full story!

You want the chocolate ice cream? Ok kid, you win I was maybe 10 or 11 years old, at sleepaway camp. One night at the mess hall, the dessert served was ice cream. Random servings of vanilla and chocolate dishes sat on the tables — first come, first served.

This kid really had his eyes set on the chocolate.

I really wanted chocolate, and I guess I put up a pretty big stink about it.

So the counselor made him a deal.

The counselor at the table whispered something to the kitchen staff, and suddenly I had a bowl of chocolate ice cream that was three to four times bigger than the usual serving. He told me I had to eat the whole thing right then and there.

A massive bowl of chocolate ice cream? Challenge accepted.

A few minutes later, I had a bloated stomach, massive brain freeze, and had learned a valuable lesson.

He succeeded, but at what cost?

Redditors chimed in with their thoughts.

Some adults seem to underestimate exactly what they’re up against when they challenge a child to do something.

Sometimes kids need to know that portion control exists for a reason.

Other times, you’re forced to eat foods that don’t taste as good as chocolate ice cream.

In the end, he got his chocolate, but also a stomachache and a hard-earned lesson.

Sometimes satisfaction comes with a side of regret.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.