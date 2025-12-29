Kind Friend Takes In A Pal For 45 Days, But Then She Overstay Her Welcome By 7 Months With Excuse After Excuse

If someone stays at your house for a long period and then won’t leave, you have little recourse to kick them out.

Even if they are paying rent.

So you have to sort it out on your own. Check out what that was like for this person.

AITA for giving my friend giving my friend a notice to move out after 8 months when she only asked for 45 days I am 28 had a friend 34 back in January ask if she could stay with me for 45 days while waiting to relocate. I said yes. Well… those 45 days turned into 8 months.

And there were virtually no benefits to having her there.

During the 45 days she used $200 of her food stamps to put some groceries in the house. She was originally in my toddler’s room on an air mattress.

I purchased a metal frame, retrieved a mattress and dresser from storage and relocated my office space up stairs for her to have a proper bedroom. When the 45 days had passed her relocation fell through, we had a conversation where she said that she wouldn’t stay without contributing. I spoke with my husband and we agreed to $300 in cash. I told her this and she had an attitude and asked me was that on top of the food stamps (I had not considered the food stamps as payment, cause she ate the food as well). She made a remark of “I already feed y’all.” That rubbed me the wrong way, but I let it slide and said $300 cash or food stamps and she agreed to monthly food stamps. I didn’t think that this would allow her to believe she didn’t have to provide any household items.

Then came the excuses.

From the end of February to the beginning of June, a lot of things slid because I was dealing with my mental and physical health and a one year old. My mom, who lives with us noticed that my friend hadn’t cleaned that bathroom only she was using and was not cleaning up behind herself in the kitchen. She told me that she would start the second process to relocating, but this, however, did not actually start. In May, I had a mental breakdown. I asked her to get a job and to assist with household necessities, but this did not happen. On June 6, she started her second relocation attempt. She asked me was her being in my home contributing to my stress concerns and I told her yes. At this point I was ready for her to leave. She said that it takes 45 days for the transfer to have a decision and she asked if she could stay until the end of the process.

So she tried a different approach.

On June 24th I gave her a notice to be out by August 30 and we both signed it. A couple of days later she came to me and told me that her transfer had never started on the intended date. On July 7th she advised that the transfer request had officially started. I understood and felt that the August 30th date was enough time to get a decision. As we got closer to the date she would periodically ask me if I still wanted her out on the 30th and advising that she didn’t have a plan. I told her yes. On the 24th she spent an hour and a half with me and my mom.

Finally, sweet relief.

When my mom and I went to our rooms, she moved out quietly. She didn’t say bye and she didn’t thank me and my husband. I texted her that she could have said bye and I just got a text attacking my husband and I stating that we did her wrong and I showed my true colors because we put her out with nowhere to go. She added that her relocation was successful, but she didn’t tell me because she felt I wanted her out.

