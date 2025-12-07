Little Girl Grows Up Believing That Her Adoptive Father Is Her Biological Father, But The Child’s Grandmother Thinks That’s A Big Problem

If your son died and his wife remarried, raising their daughter, your granddaughter, to believe that her stepdad is her biological dad, would you go along with that, or would you refuse to lie about who her father really is?

AITA for threatening to ruin my granddaughter’s relationship with her mother and adoptive father when she’s older? I (50s) lost my son Miles 7 years ago. Miles had been happily married to Katy and they had just become parents to little Fia when Miles died. At first Katy remained close to our family and we helped her and Fia as much as we could. Helping in all ways I should say. Then 7 months after Miles died Katy met another man and started dating him.

It was difficult but she was young and we understood her wanting to find happiness again. But things soured after they had been together for a year. Katy told us she wanted to Fia calling us grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncles and instead wanted to be family friends. She said her new man was going to be Fia’s dad and she didn’t want Fia to grow up embracing him less because of Miles and us. We were not okay with this, of course, and I tried to communicate with Katy in a calm and caring way but she told us she wanted Fia to have a dad. Not a stepdad. Not a second dad. She said she wanted her new man to be the dad. I told her I was hurt she wanted to replace Miles and she proceeded to scream at me.

Things became nasty after this and we tried to fight to see Fia still. But then she and her new man got married and her new man adopted Fia which in our state severs all grandparental visitation we could get. Our relationship with Fia ended completely at that point and she was too young to remember us. Katy blocked us and there was no contact for the last 4 years.

But then my husband and I came into some money and this was public knowledge. Shortly after Katy told us she and her family had fallen on some hard times and she wanted us to put Fia first and give some money to the family. We said we would gladly send Fia things but we would not support the rest of them. This led to an argument with Katy. She blocked us again.

I told her we were and we always would. I said one day we would be reaching out and letting Fia know we love and want a relationship with her. I warned Katy I would not lie to my granddaughter. Katy told me Fia has no idea the man raising her isn’t her dad and I would destroy her relationship with them if I told her. I told her she destroyed Fia’s relationship with one whole side of her family and erased Miles, Fia’s dad, the man who is half responsible for Fia existing. And I told her she deserves to know all of this. She deserves to know her dad loved her and we love her.

Katy told me I was a bitter and spiteful woman and I would be a monster if I follow through. She aimed some very colorful language at me and ended the call and blocked me again. The only reason I am posting here is because I love Fia and I want to know her, for her to know us and to know about Miles one day. But is that selfish of me? AITA for saying I would tell her which in Katy’s eyes is making a threat.

I can kind of understand Katy’s thought process, but it’s not okay for her to lie to her daughter about who her dad is. One way or another, she will find out eventually, and if for no other reason than health reasons, it’s important to know her family’s medical history.

OP is NOT being selfish. Katy is delusional and greedy.

It’s wrong to lie to a child about who their parents are.

