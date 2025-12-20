Little Girl Won’t Listen To Her Mother, Bumps Into Someone Carrying A Chocolate Cake And Gets It All Over Her Dress. But Now A $3,000 Lawsuit Is Being Filed Against The Wrong Person.

Imagine ordering and picking up a custom chocolate cake. It would probably be for a special occasion, and you’d probably be pretty upset if something happened to the cake.

What would you do if a little kid accidentally destroyed the cake?

That’s exactly what happens in this story, but it’s a lot more crazy because of how the cake gets destroyed and the drama that follows. The police are even called!

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if I countersue for what I consider an accident, for the cake this other woman’s daughter wrecked after she ran into me? In the middle of June, I had just picked up a custom chocolate cake from a bakery that cost $65. On my way back to the car, a woman and her two kids were coming out of a church across the street where a wedding was taking place. I crossed at a crosswalk about half a block from the church.

It’s a disaster waiting to happen.

I saw the mother telling her little girl, maybe four or five years old and dressed in a very nice white dress, to stop jumping around and stay still. The girl didn’t listen. She ran off, laughing and looking backward instead of paying attention, and ran straight into me. I dropped the cake, and it hit the ground on impact. Chocolate went everywhere, on the pavement, on me, and all over the little girl’s dress.

Did the mother see what happened? The little girl ruined the cake, not the other way around.

The mother came running, screaming at me. There were at least two people behind me and another woman on the church property who saw it happen. The mother kept yelling that I had ruined her daughter’s dress, that I owed her money for a new one, and that I needed to give her cash so she could buy a replacement before the ceremony. I told her it was an accident. Her daughter ran into me and I wasn’t paying for it. She kept screaming profanity, loud enough that someone called the police.

The mom sounds a little crazy.

When officers arrived, she tried to claim I threw the cake on her daughter and should pay for the dress. But another witness confirmed what really happened. The mother had told the girl to stop running, the girl ignored her, and she crashed into me, causing the cake to fall. The woman still wouldn’t calm down until the police nearly arrested her, and then only after her relatives came out of the church to help. She demanded reimbursement and threatened to sue me.

This is crazy!

At the time, no one exchanged information, but somehow she found out my name and address. Later, I learned someone had filmed the whole thing and the video got back to me. Sure enough, she served me with papers. She’s suing me for $3,000 for a new dress, assault, and emotional distress.

She really needs to countersue for revenge!

Would I be a jerk if I countersued for the cost of the cake her daughter ruined because of her poor parenting? Honestly, I’m not too worried about winning or losing since I have video evidence and multiple witnesses showing it was an accident and her child caused it.

I’d be upset that the little girl ruined my cake. The mother is ridiculous to sue over her little girl messing up her own dress.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person encourages OP to countersue.

Here are some more suggestions.

They need to learn a lesson!

She knows she’ll win.

It would be an interesting case to see on TV!

Everyone thinks she should countersue.

It’s okay to sue over spilt cake!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.