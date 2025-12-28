December 28, 2025 at 2:55 pm

‘Making you spend money on silly things you don’t need.’ – T.J. Maxx Shopper Wasn’t Impressed With The Store Chasing Poorly Made “Micro-Trend” Products

Has the quality of products at T.J. Maxx stores gone downhill…

Or has it always been this way and this TikTokker is just catching on?

Her name is Alyssa and let’s just say that she wasn’t too impressed with what she saw at the T.J. Maxx store she went to.

Alyssa said that the store she went through was full of “poorly-made non-essential” items.

She added that she thinks T.J. Maxx has become a “micro-trend paradise.”

In the video’s caption, Alyssa wrote, “Has T.J. Maxx lost its touch?”

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “T.J. Maxx used to be the place to indulge in name brand essentials at affordable prices. It’s now a breeding ground for poorly-made micro trends.”

She added, “Making you spend money on silly things you don’t need instead of saving on good quality brands.”

Tell us how you really feel!

Here’s the video.

@newlifestyleabb

Has TJ Maxx lost its touch? Lately the store just feels like micro-trend paradise. Full of poorly made, non-essentials that keep you spending. #tjmaxxfinds #microtrends #overconsupmtion #sustainability

♬ The Winner Is – DeVotchKa & Mychael Danna

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Let’s just say she wasn’t impressed…

At all!

