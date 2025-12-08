Man Adopts A Wild Squirrel As An “Emotional Support Animal,” But His Roommate Tells Him It’s Gotta Go

This 23-year-old thought living with a roommate would mean splitting chores and rent—not sharing the couch with a wild squirrel.

His roommate rescued the animal from outside, called it his “emotional support squirrel,” and started letting it roam free around their apartment.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s wrong for telling his roommate the squirrel can’t keep living with them.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my roommate his “pet” needs to go? ok so i (23m) live w my roommate (24m) and he’s been keeping this squirrel in our apartment for like a month. yes. a real squirrel. he found it outside and said it “looked sad.” at first i figured he was just helping it heal or whatever but nope, he’s decided it’s his “emotional support squirrel.”

Ohhh wow.

He made a tiny collar for it out of a shoelace. it’s cute but it’s also… wild?? it chewed through my phone charger and pooped behind the tv. i told him he’s gotta either release it or call a wildlife place because it’s starting to smell and i’m not tryna live in a zoo. he got all defensive saying i “don’t believe in compassion.” i said compassion is fine but like, not in the living room bro.

Is this a joke?

Now he’s barely talking to me and posting squirrel selfies on his story with captions like “some ppl dont understand love.” i honestly dont think i’m a jerk but maybe i could’ve handled it better. idk. Aita?

Reddit sided squarely with him, calling the situation unsafe and unsanitary.

This person says this is actually cruel (and certainly unusual).

This person says this is the opposite of being caring.

And this person suggests OP find a new roommate, STAT.

When your emotional support animal starts eating your electronics, it’s time for a reality check.

