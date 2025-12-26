Husband And Wife Got Invited To Both Families’ Thanksgiving Dinners, But She Refused To Attend Either And Wanted To Make A Lame Excuse Instead

Family gatherings can be stressful, especially around the holidays.

This man’s wife wanted to avoid both families for Thanksgiving due to past bad experiences.

She tried to come up with an excuse, while he chose to be honest with his own family.

Now, his wife is upset and crying, leaving him unsure if he did the right thing.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for making Thanksgiving plans that upset my wife My wife and I both got invited to Thanksgiving dinner to both sides of the family at the same time. Clearly, someone is getting told no. That being said, my wife insisted on not going to her grandparents. Because they have been rude in the past to her before we got together.

This man’s wife came up with a scheme on how they could avoid going to either family

She also refused to go to my parents’. Because when we last went, my uncle made inappropriate and embarrassing comments about our financial situation. So since she did not want to go to either, but not tell anybody no, she wanted to hatch this elaborate scheme. Where we were somehow going to leave the house under the ruse of going to mine.

They have been arguing about it for a month now.

We live with her parents. But in reality, she wanted us to go find somewhere fast food to go and eat, going to neither. The problem is nothing in our area will be open. And so we have argued about this for a month now.

He finally told his mom they weren’t coming to dinner.

I said let’s just go to one or the other, and if someone is rude to us, we just get up and leave. We would never eat with them again. She would not even entertain that. I told my mom that we are not coming and I explained why. I do not like her either.

Now, his wife is mad at him and is crying.

Now, my wife is mad at me for telling them the truth. I have a lot going on right now with money trouble, bankruptcy, and supporting both of us and our child on a small, crappy income. I just did it because I did not want to have yet another thing to stress about. She is now crying in the other room. AITA, and what would you have done if you were in my shoes?

