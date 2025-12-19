Cousin Drops Off Her Four Kids At Their House Unannounced Because They Have “Free Time,” And Promptly Leaves For A Cruise With Her New Boyfriend

Some parents assume others will pick up their responsibilities.

This man woke up to four kids knocking on his door.

His cousin apparently went on a cruise and left her children with him without any warning.

But he never agreed to any of it, and the kids arrived cold, unsupervised, and confused.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Kids dropped off on our porch It happened a few hours ago. My girlfriend and I do not have kids, so we have extra “free time,” as we always get told by my cousin. She has 4 kids, all minors. She had been joking around lately and saying we should take care of the children. As she has booked a cruise with her new boyfriend.

This man heard a knock on their door early in the morning.

We didn’t pay any attention to it as it sounded absurd, and we just laughed along with her. We both have an extra day off as it was a long weekend. We heard some knocking on the door at 7 a.m. in the morning. We knew it wouldn’t be the postman as they don’t arrive that early. We weren’t expecting any visitors.

He was shocked to see his cousins’ kids without their mom.

I go down to check who it is and see my cousin’s 4 kids standing out there in the cold. Their mother was nowhere in sight. I open the door and bring them in because it’s freezing outside, and they had no jackets on. I then asked where the mother is.

The kids took the bus by themselves and went to his house.

They said she told them that we would take care of them while she is on her cruise. They said they took the bus and came to our house. I couldn’t believe my eyes and ears. I kept thinking, what the heck? So I called her immediately and her phone was off. I called her new boyfriend and his phone went to voicemail.

He’s now thinking about calling child services.

I asked the kids to explain exactly what their mum had told them. They said, “She said since you don’t have any responsibilities and have free time, you said you will look after us while she’s gone.” What do I do? I called my aunt and she said the same thing, that my cousin told her I agreed to take care of the kids. She didn’t even have the courtesy to drop them off. She made them catch the bus on a cold winter day. I’m thinking of calling child services at this point.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person is mad!

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This is child abandonment and neglect, says this one.

A social worker speaks up.

Yes, indeed.

Free time doesn’t mean free childcare.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.