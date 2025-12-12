Man Has To Drive The Truck For Another Coworker Who Called In Sick, But When He Gets In, He Discovers A Job Application

If you found out that a lazy coworker was applying for a job at another company, would you keep that information to yourself, or would you want your supervisor to find out?

In this story, one man is faced with that dilemma. Keep reading to see what he decides to do.

Handed in my supervisors brothers application form for a job at a new place to our current employer My supervisor and myself had worked with each other for a few years and eventually he got moved up to the supervisors position . After a few months he got his dozy brother a job driving the pick up around and collecting our rubbish from building works at various houses / locations . He was a bit work shy and would usually do anything he could to get out of any hard work . He was slowly falling out of favour with the managers due to his idleness .

One day he rang in sick because he didn’t want to do the next days work as it was going require to much energy on his part . So I had to go and drive the pick up for the day ( not a job I enjoyed) so off I went to his home to collect the pick up . This happens to be a Monday when we have to hand in our time sheets. I have already handed In my paperwork before leaving for his house

And as I got in the pick up I could see his timesheet ect sat on the passenger seat and inside was a fully filled out application form for a job at another company . That’s when the phone rang, it was my supervisor who then shouted at me where’s my brothers timesheet . This annoyed me and I told him he is responsible for his own timesheets not me . He then demanded I drive to the office and hand in his timesheet for him.

This also annoyed me as It added extra time at the end of my day . So I thought heck yes I will happily hand in your brothers timesheet along with everything that’s on the seat . So if I went and handed them all over to my manager along with his application form for another company . I found out about the problem it caused a few days later and my supervisor never believed me when I said I hadn’t noticed any application form . He eventually got sacked a few months later for being completely useless

