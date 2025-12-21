Husband Interrupted His Wife’s Conversation With A Pushy Salesman And Told Him To Leave, But She Got Upset And Said His Behavior Was Unacceptable

Some people are too nice to say no.

If a pushy salesman was trying to sell you something you didn’t want and didn’t need, would you let them talk anyway, or would you tell them you’re not interested?

The man in this story warned his wife not to answer the door because he knew salesmen often came by.

So when his wife struggled to turn away a pushy window salesman, he decided to step in.

However, his wife called him rude for how he handled the situation.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for being rude to a window salesman? We tend to have window salesmen come around our area every couple of months. If I know it’s them at the door, I don’t answer, as I’m not a fan of cold callers. Anyway, they knocked yesterday. My wife answered (despite me warning her not to).

This man could hear the conversation between the salesman and his wife.

I was close by and could hear the conversation. It was the usual sales patter, my wife telling him we’re not interested, and of course, him not taking no for an answer. This went on for a few minutes, and eventually, my wife agreed to take one of his leaflets. Well, he must have thought the sale was in.

He could hear her almost taking the salesman’s offer.

He upped his game and insisted that if she let him in, he could give her a very competitive quote, and it would only take around 30 minutes. Now, my wife has a very hard time being impolite and saying no. I could hear she was beginning to break.

He asked the guy to leave, but his wife called him rude.

So I jumped off my seat, went to the door, and said: “Mate, our windows are fine. You’re wasting both your time and our time.” Then, I closed the door. Now, I’m in the doghouse with my wife. She says I was inexcusably rude and that he was just doing his (probably incredibly hard) job. AITA?

Was he rude, or was he right?

There’s always a nicer way to say no to people who are just doing their jobs.

