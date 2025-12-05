Man Invites His Down-On-His-Luck Brother To Stay In His Backyard ‘Shed’ So He Can Rebuild His Life, But The Brother Feels Insulted And Refuses The Offer

Helping a family member doesn’t mean you have to give them everything they ask for.

So, what would you do if your brother lost everything in life and you offered him a place to rebuild, but he got offended and demanded more? Would you give in to make his life easier? Or would you stand your ground to protect the rest of your family?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this exact situation and wonders if his handling of the situation is wrong. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for asking my brother to live in my backyard shed? My brother has hit rock bottom in his life right now. He lost everything: his marriage, custody, and his career (he was found hiring a ********** at his office, although that is still oversimplifying all the bad decisions he made the last couple of years). I invited him to move to Phoenix to live with me and start over. I want him to stay in the shed in my backyard, which has a loft, a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and even a washing machine dryer combo. He told me he was hurt that I didn’t want him to live in my house, which has four bedrooms, even though my partner and I only have 1 teenage son.

He doesn’t really want his brother around his son.

He reasoned that he raised me up and saved up for me to go to college and eventually live a life I could not have imagined when I was a little kid. Everything he said was true, and I am always grateful to him and how he raised me up, even though he was a kid himself back then. What I didn’t tell him is that I am not sure about letting my son see him drinking (he got into the habit of drinking the past few years), and I also don’t know what he could have gotten himself after sleeping with ********** all these years. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he feels this way.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think he should do in this situation.

This person thinks the brother probably thinks it’s a dusty old shed.

For this person, he needs to be reminded of what a great offer it is.

These are valid points.

As this comment explains, the ‘shed’ sounds like an ADU.

The brother is lucky to have that! He needs to stop looking a gift horse in the mouth and just go with it.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.