Husband Is Done With His Wife’s Decorative Pillows Being Flung At Him Every Night, So He Used Them To Pull An Epic Practical Joke

Married couples can argue about anything…even pillows!

Imagine having a lot of decorative pillows on your bed. What would you do with them at night when you were trying to sleep?

In this story, one couple has yet to come up with a perfect solution to the too many pillows problem, but the bigger issue is that the husband used them to pull a prank his wife didn’t find funny.

AITA for burying my wife alive with pillows? My wife bought these decorative pillows for our bed when we first got it. They do look great I have to admit, and we both love them during the day. But at night….. My gosh this woman slings them over to my side of the bed like a soldier chucking grenades from the trenches.

She will literally throw all of them onto my side of the bed and go to sleep like nothing is wrong. She does this every night, which has caused us to be in a pillow war. Every night we find new and weird ways to tick each other off with how we can arrange the pillows only on the other person’s side. Today I had the brilliant idea of letting her beat me to bed today so she stacks them all on my side. When she fell asleep, I built basically a pillow fort all around her with pillows from every room in our house.

It was very unstable and fell as soon as she moved even an inch. Which was hilarious because she got hit with about 5 different pillows at once and she freaked out thinking someone was attacking her or something. Now she’s mad at me. AITA, or is all fair in love and pillow war?

