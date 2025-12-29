Son Pocketed The Final Pieces Of His Fiancée’s Mother’s Puzzle So He Could Finish It Himself, And His Fiancée Became Angry And Told Him To Never Do That Again

A joke isn’t always a joke when you’re the only one laughing.

So, what would you do if you had a habit you thought was harmless, only for your fiancée to catch you doing it and react like you crossed a line you didn’t even know existed?

Would you rethink the whole habit? Or would you fail to see that you did anything wrong?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation over a few puzzle pieces. Here’s what happened.

AITA for stealing the last puzzle piece? Sometimes, when someone is working on a puzzle, I’ll grab a few pieces so I can be the one to finish it. I’ve always seen it as relatively harmless. Last week, my fiancée and I were visiting her parents for Thanksgiving, and she watched me take a few pieces from a puzzle her mom was working on and put them in my pocket.

His fiancée got very upset.

She immediately asked what I was doing, and when I told her my plan to finish the puzzle, she got very mad and demanded I never do something like that ever again. Was her attitude justified? I’ve always seen this as more of a joke. AITA?

Wow! At the very least, it’s pretty immature.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about his habit.

This person thinks it’s an unfunny thing to do.

According to this comment, he’s wrong for doing that.

The story is rage bait for this person.

Great question.

He needs to grow up!

No one is going to laugh at this because it’s rude and so disrespectful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.