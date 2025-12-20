Employee Quits His Job Without Another One Lined Up, And Everyone Thinks He Made A Bad Decision. But He Gets The Last Laugh After Finding Another Gig In Two Weeks.

Have you ever dreamed about quitting your job but didn’t do it because you were worried that you wouldn’t be able to find another job right away?

The man in this story has never been in that situation. He is bold enough to quit his job whenever he wants and not worry about finding another job.

Let’s see how that works out for him.

I quit my job without anything aligned again and against all odds I found another one in two weeks My entire working life I’ve been a quitter without anything aligned. And I’m proud of that. That’s who I am and that’s what I do. I always reach a point where I can’t take it anymore and I have no choice but to quit. This move in itself it isn’t the problem for me and never was.

But there is a problem.

Other people’s opinions is the problem. People absolutely hated me my whole life for doing this. And usually, people who are miserable in their jobs for years but have all kinds of reasons to avoid changing it. But now, it was different.

Everyone seemed to freak out that he quit his job.

If you look up LinkedIn you’re bombarded with some people stories about how they couldn’t find a job for months or even years. About how cooked we are that AI and robots will replace us and we will starve to death. People in my life went absolutely nuts after they found out what I did. A friend even started crying and shouting at me regarding my decision. He went so far to even block me because “he cannot have such an irresponsible friend”. Every single person in my life had a huge reaction regarding my decision.

It ended up working out really well.

And you know what? I did it again. I found a job within 2 weeks after my notice period was over. And it’s a remote job. My advice is to never listen to other people’s opinions about your decisions and life. I will continue to quit my job without anything aligned until the day I die.

That’s some pretty good luck to get another job so quickly after quitting a job.

Most people wouldn’t be that brave or lucky, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to stay stuck in a job you hate either.

