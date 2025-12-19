His Brother Promised To Get His License Four Years Ago, But He’s Still Driving Him To Work Because They Work At The Same Place. So Now He Wants To Get Compensated Fairly.

Carpooling is fun and economical if the burden is shared evenly.

This man has been driving with his brother to work for years, but his brother never bothered to get his license, like he promised. So now he’s refusing to drive without proper compensation.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for refusing to carpool without compensation? I started at the same job as my brother around four years ago. When we were put onto similar shifts, he came up with the idea for me to drive him to work (he does not drive). He’d pay me half of what he’s been spending on Uber, with the caveat that he’d use the other half he saved to pay for his driving lessons.

After four years, this man is tired of driving his brother to work.

Here we are, four years later. I’m on his shift at 6am and start receiving texts about how I should give him a lift. I tried to explain I don’t want to. I don’t like that I add the extra time on, have to get up earlier, and frankly he just wastes the money he saves. So I said no, it’s not worth it and frankly, only for full cost of Uber would it be worth it, but I still don’t want to.

Then a debate on fairness and favors started.

I start receiving messages about how he’s asked all his other friends and they said they’d never charge a friend for a favour. And I explained that a favour isn’t four years long and he never got his licence like he said he would. I got more texts about favours for friends and how we shouldn’t charge people but he gives me money for it, so it’s okay. I said if he’s so big on favours, why did I have to pay him when he helped me move two years ago? Eventually, I just said “no, book an Uber” and left it. The issue in question is am I right in denying a lift without proper compensation for it even if it’s from a family member, or am I the jerk for expecting to be compensated for this?

Family favors have got to end sometime.

Let’s read what other readers think to this story.

Here’s a possible solution.

This one offers a valid perspective.

Plain and simple.

This one shares some insight.

And people are taking his side.

Family doesn’t mean free ride forever.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.