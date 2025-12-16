Man Stops Fixing His Girlfriend’s Car After Her Sister’s Boyfriend Calls Him Names, But Now She Says He’s Overreacting

After months of helping his girlfriend and her family with their car troubles, one man says he’s had enough.

AITA FOR NOT WANTING TO FIX my girlfriend’s car anymore. Long story short my girlfriend and I live together with 2 kids. Her sister started dating this guy a year ago and they had a kid together he’s an absolute jerk has yelled at their mother and grandmother most of the family doesn’t like him.

Doing a simple favor got pretty dramatic.

I was helping her sister with her car and backed out after her boyfriend had yelled and disrespected their mother. My girlfriend told her sister and the guy came at me through text messages just calling me all kinds of stuff. I responded once expressed my concerns and never responded again after a series of berating messages.

His girlfriend wasn’t very compassionate.

I told my girlfriend what happened and she already knew because he was texting her the same things about me. What got to me was that she didn’t really defend in anyway not to him or her sister. All she had to say was he has a right to his opinion.

He took a stand.

And I feel like after everything I’ve been doing for her and her sister I didn’t deserve that disrespect. So I took the keys back to my brand new suv and told her I’m not working on anyone’s car anymore not even hers. AITA?

Most commenters on Reddit said he’s not in the wrong for drawing a boundary, though there were some mixed opinions.

When you let your partner’s family throw shade, don’t be surprised if the tools (and the help) get packed away.

