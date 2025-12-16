Man Tells His Friends He Thinks It’ll Be Easy For Him To Find A New Job Because He Has Such Good Connections, So His Unemployed Friends Got Upset

Imagine losing your job, but you’re not too worried about finding another job because you’re well-connected and have friends in the same industry who might be able to help you find a job where they work. Would you be honest about that with your unemployed friends, or would you keep that information to yourself?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he decided to share why job hunting isn’t all that hard for him. His friends reacted in a way he never expected, and now, he’s wondering if he did something wrong.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for sharing with my employment struggled friends my progress? As title said, i have a bunch of friends who are currently looking for a job. Some of them didn’t find any in 4 weeks, some only started looking, some has been unemployed for sometime and living due to partners money and personal money for a rainy day. As you imagine it’s not going great for them. We all share our stories and struggles about work when we hang out together for years, so it was always kinda normal.

OP finds job hunting to be pretty easy.

I was fired from my job I’ve worked 4 years in and now I’m looking for one as well, but the thing is – I’m very social and have a lot of acquaintances specially in my work field, so it wasn’t that long until some people from my community offered a help to get me new place. Some kind of recommendations or even “we’ll interview you and see if you are up for my team”. I’m really grateful to those people and think I’m kind of lucky that our community is that helpful. Tho my friends doesn’t really share my enthusiasm in the subject.

A lot of job hunting really is about who you know.

When i told them that I think I’ll find a place or two where to go – their mood suddenly changed when i reveal it’s mostly bcs i know some people: “Of course you do”. “Some of us didn’t have friends or contacts besides our friend group”. “I’ve been getting reject after reject, and you just find a work with high salary only bcs you know someone? Great”. “And you get a higher payment? Again? Nice, very happy for you”.

He’s confused why his friends are upset.

While I’m trying to sympathize with them on a subject, i don’t really understand what i did wrong. It seems like it’s ok for them to share with each other such news, but when it’s me it seems to hurt them. Specially since they are all introverts and i’m a guy from a meme who enters a bar and handshake half of it. To be clear, i don’t share it like “Haha, i’m better than you”, i just share it like any other news without downplaying anyone else.

I don’t really think it’s my fault that i was born that way.

It’s not like he’s getting a job just based on who he knows.

My work require skills too and knowing someone doesn’t really provide 100% employment rate, it just provide opportunity which I’m willing to take. To them it seems like i’m doing nothing and just get it without much struggle, while being a social butterfly. But on the other hand, my friends have a hard time finding a job and it seems like my positive attitude and success in that hurts them, and i cannot share anything related to work to keep them safe. Am i a jerk?

Job hunting really is easier when you know people who can help you get a job. OP didn’t do anything wrong. The friends are obviously and understandably jealous, but since it sounds like he didn’t present the information in a condescending way but as an update on his life, their jealousy is a them problem. However, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be more considerate of their feelings.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to “read the room.”

Even if he doesn’t mean to brag, that’s how his friends are taking it.

This is a very good idea.

Here’s a suggestion for how to tone it down so he doesn’t sound like he’s bragging.

He needs to consider his friends’ feelings.

