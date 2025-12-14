Man Took A 120-Question Multiple-Choice Test But Almost All Answers Were The Same, So He Realized His Professor Likely Used ChatGPT

Not all exams are complicated, especially those that are created by ChatGPT.

This man took a 120-question multiple-choice test and noticed almost every answer was option B.

At first, he was confused why it was that way.

Then, he realized the test was likely generated with ChatGPT.

Would you agree? Read the full story below and weigh in.

My college professor used Chatgpt to make our midterm exam. It had 120 multiple-choice questions. And the answer to almost all of them was option B. I initially thought I just hadn’t prepared well. So I kept choosing the wrong option. Or maybe my professor was playing some psychological game to see if we would second-guess ourselves.

This man realized that his professor used ChatGPT in creating the exams.

Then, it clicked that he used ChatGPT. I used to tutor a kid and I’d give him practice questions sometimes made through ChatGPT. He always told me it was too easy because the answer to all the MCQs was the same option. I got 99 out of 120.

When you use AI tools, it’s easy to recognize AI content.

