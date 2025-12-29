Man Tried To Be Kind By Giving His Friend A Place To Stay, But It Tore Their Friendship Apart When He Disrespected His Girlfriend

Living with friends, can test how strong a friendship really is, especially when one offhand remark shifts the whole dynamic.

So when one man’s friend told his girlfriend that she could “do better” than to stay with him, he started questioning whether his friend really had his back.

Suddenly, the house wasn’t big enough for the both of them.

AITA for telling my friend he can’t stay at my apartment anymore after he insulted my girlfriend? I (28) let my friend “Carl” (28M) crash at my apartment for a few days while he was between jobs.

My girlfriend came over the other night, and Carl straight up told her she was “too good” for me and could “do better.” I told him that was disrespectful and he needed to apologize.

He refused and said he was “just being honest.” So I told him he had to find somewhere else to stay. He packed his stuff and left, but now he’s telling everyone I “chose a girl over a friend.”

My other friends are split because some say I overreacted and others say he crossed a line. AITA?

