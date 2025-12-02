Man Tried To Help His Brother Fix And Sell A Broken Car, But He Was Blindsided When Suddenly The Debt Became His Responsibility

Family and money rarely mix well.

AITA Girlfriend sold my brother he car for $6000 on a payment plan. He totaled the car and gave it to me totaled. I don’t cover the remainder of his payment plan. My girlfriend had a car valued around $8000 in perfect working condition. My younger brother needed a car and had no money. So she gave it to him on a payment plan for $6000 at around $120 per month.

A couple of years go by, and he gets into a front-end collision. The front is destroyed, the radiator is cracked in half, and it has a bunch of electrical problems. He goes ahead and buys another car and lets that original one sit. I told him I’d take it for more than the junkyard would offer and offered him $400.

He declined the $400, and we agreed that if I sold the car, he could just have the money it sells for in the future. I took the car from him in not working condition and brought it to a mechanic to fix it. He still owes my girlfriend $2000 of payments and continues paying the debt for 4 months. Then he texts me saying, “You’re going to have to take over the payments now.”

I would never have considered taking the car and fixing it if, magically, 4 months later, this debt was now mine. The car is worth $0–$1000 at most in its condition now, even after fixing it. My entire family thinks I’m in the wrong. I don’t see how I could be in the wrong here.

