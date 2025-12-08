Man Tries To Enjoy A Casual Night At The Pub, But His Friend And Her New Boyfriend Won’t Stop The PDA

One man says his weekly pub night with friends turned into an awkward make-out session—and not by his choice.

His longtime friend brought her new boyfriend along and spent the entire night glued to him.

Politely asking them to tone it down didn’t work, and now he’s wondering if she was rude or if he overreacted.

Read on for the story.

AITA for asking my friend and her new boyfriend to stop the public displays of affection at the pub? I (M46) have a friend (F45) who I’ve known a long time, we’ll call her Louise. Louise is incredibly insecure and in the time I’ve known her she has had numerous boyfriends, most of whom only last a month or two. Once a week my friends and I go to the pub for a night out. She’s come occasionally but hadn’t been for a while. This week she decided to come with her new boyfriend, who we’ll call Paul.

Uh oh…

We got there and Louise had immediately sat at a different table to usual in a much quieter, darker part of the pub, we all joined her at that table because she refused to move to our usual table. It’s not good to sit there as we know lots of people there and like to be amongst the crowd but obviously she wanted this darker place for it to be romantic. She then spent the entire night pawing away at Paul. It was utterly nauseating, there were only 2 others with us who were all clearly sick of this.

Oh boy.

Eventually I had to call her out. I said, this is making everyone uncomfortable, can the pair of you stop it, or I’m going home. They didn’t stop, so I left and have since said in the group chat that I won’t return if they’re both going because that was really uncomfortable for everyone. The other two who were there have sort of backed me up by saying it wasn’t really appropriate, but Louise has doubled down on it saying that I’m just jealous (I’ve been married 20 years) that I’m not in an exciting new relationship.

Lolz.

This isn’t the case, I just really don’t want to see people nibbling on each other’s ears when I’m trying to chat to my friends. So AITA for calling her out on this? Or should I have just stayed quiet?

Reddit backed the pub-goer with a clear NTA verdict.

Commenters said that calling out over-the-top PDA in a group setting isn’t rude—it’s common courtesy.

If his friend wanted a romantic night, she should’ve gone on an actual date, not hijacked a group hangout.

Lots of people are getting selfish vibes from the friend, too.

There’s a time for romance—but this wasn’t it.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.