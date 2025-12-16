Man Tries to Repair His Car While Saving For A House, But His Girlfriend Says He’s Just Wasting Money

In this story, a man who relies on his car for work says he’s torn between practicality and partnership.

When a key part started failing, he wanted to repair it—after all, it affects his ability to drive and earn money.

But his girlfriend thinks he’s being careless with their savings.

Who is right? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for wanting to repair my car even though we are trying to save money AITA for wanting to repair my car even though me and my gf are trying to save for our first house? A part went bad months ago but I haven’t made the repair since we were saving and it hasn’t given me trouble, until now. It’s hurting the cars usability, she claims that I always have to buy car parts however I bought 2 parts 2 years ago.

Here’s what he bought.

One was a set of wheels with tires for 100 and another was a heat exchanger, 62 recently I bought one, underfloor for 48 dollars. As of all the time in between it’s been simple maintenance items, oil filters oil, light bulbs, tires ect, I drive for work so maintenance and broken parts is a given but it’s my fault because of the way I drive the car.

Mind you I have no accidents speeding tickets, I drive faster than the average person, because the money I make counts on how quickly I can get to and from. AITA?

Most readers on Reddit sided with him, pointing out that car maintenance isn’t optional—it’s a necessity, especially for someone who drives for work.

This person is appalled that this is even a question.

This person said neglecting the repair could end up costing more in the long run.

And this person suggested explaining it to her in simpler terms.

When your ride keeps the savings alive, fixing it isn’t spending—it’s survival.

