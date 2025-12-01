Man Uses Towel At Airbnb To Sop Up Water From Leak, But Now He’s Being Charged A $60 Fee To Replace It

Imagine staying at an Airbnb, it’s raining, and there’s a small leak. What would you do? Would you let the water leak all over the floor or would you try to clean it up?

In this story, one traveler is in this situation, and he uses a white bath towel to try to sop up the water. He thought he was doing the best he could with what he had, but the host apparently thinks differently.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to pay $60 for a towel I used to clean up water at my Airbnb? When I first got to the Airbnb, it was raining and the patio door had a small crack at the bottom, so water leaked onto the bedroom floor, creating a puddle. I tried to use paper towels, but there weren’t any, and the tissues barely had anything left on the roll. The only thing I could use was a bath towel. The floor hadn’t been mopped, so the towel picked up some dirt from that. I know I’m in the wrong for using a white towel on the floor, but there really wasn’t anything else to use.

Then there was more water to clean up.

The next morning, I went to take a shower and water had leaked onto the bathroom floor, forming a big puddle. Again, I had to use towels to clean it up so no one would slip. I piled them together and tried to dry them as much as I could, but I still had to leave before check-out. The host wasn’t responding the entire stay, even for things like Wi-Fi or parking.

It’s not like it was an expensive towel.

The towel was just a thin Walmart towel, not expensive. The place itself wasn’t properly cleaned or deep cleaned. The couch had surface-level stains that could’ve definitely been cleaned with a towel, water, and some soap. The rug hadn’t been properly vacuumed in months, and even the bedding felt like it hadn’t been cleaned after every use. I understand I’m in the wrong for using a white towel on the floor, but the place just wasn’t maintained. AITA for refusing to pay, or should I just pay the fee?

What else was he supposed to do? Let a puddle form on the floor? Maybe. I’d definitely write a bad review of this Airbnb to warn other travelers.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The host should just clean the towels.

This person wishes OP luck with Airbnb.

Another person clearly hates Airbnb.

But this person has had many good Airbnb experiences.

One bad host can give Airbnb a bad name.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.