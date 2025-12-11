Man Was Criticized By His Girlfriend’s Friend For Not Getting A Promotion, So He Called Out Her Hypocrisy And Refused To Apologize

Some advice can be offensive, especially if it is unsolicited or if the person giving it seems unqualified to give advice.

The man in this story failed to get an interview for a promotion at work.

During a get-together, his girlfriend’s friend started criticizing him and giving unsolicited advice.

He took offense, and he was hoping his girlfriend would back him up. Instead, she thinks he needs to apologize.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for what I said to my partners friend? At the beginning of the year, my girlfriend’s best friend went for a managerial job at the place she already worked. She got turned down. She quit the job because she was annoyed at not getting the promotion. She ended up having her boyfriend pay for everything until she found another job.

This man took the work performance exams for a promotion, but didn’t get an interview.

With my job, I have been sitting exams and training for years to become fully qualified. I finally finished the exams and applied for a qualified position with my employer. I didn’t even get an interview. It was upsetting and it did anger me.

His girlfriend’s friend started criticizing him.

That was two weeks ago, and last weekend, we went for a meal with my girlfriend’s friend and her boyfriend. The topic of my job came up, and I mentioned it was annoying that my employer didn’t even give me an interview for the position. My girlfriend’s friend mentioned that my employer must see that I’m not ready. She said I must have to improve before getting the job and that they must have a good reason. She suggested I should just work on improving.

He got offended and told her she had no right to judge him.

I asked if she was being serious, and she said yes. I asked what improvement she had done with her job by quitting out of childish entitlement when she didn’t get her own way. I asked what improvement she was doing while being unemployed and getting her bills paid for her. She said that was uncalled for and that I was out of line.

His girlfriend told him to apologize, but he refused.

My girlfriend said I should apologize. But I said I shouldn’t have to sit there and take it from someone who quit the job out of pettiness when she didn’t get her own way. My girlfriend again said I should apologize, but I refused.

Now, they’re arguing because he wanted her to take his side.

When we got back home, my girlfriend said I was out of order. I told her it would be nice for her to actually back me up instead of expecting me to sit and let her friend state I couldn’t do my job properly. My girlfriend stated I was the one in the wrong and that her friend didn’t do anything wrong toward me. AITA for what I said to my partner’s friend?

The pot called the kettle black, and the kettle got pretty upset about it.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

It can be hard to take advice from someone who doesn’t walk the talk.

