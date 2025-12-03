Man Wasn’t Invited To His Girlfriend’s Halloween Party Because Of Her Coworker, But He Couldn’t Understand Why She Still Went Without Him

Would you trust your partner to go to a party alone when you’re not invited?

This man‘s girlfriend was invited to a Halloween party.

He asked if he could come with her, but the host of the party excluded him.

Now he’s spending the holiday alone, because his girlfriend decided to attend without him.

Was this fair? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for being upset at my girl for going to a male coworkers Halloween party that I was told I could not come to About a week and a half ago, my girlfriend was invited to a Halloween party by her coworker. She asked him if it was okay if I came, and he said no. For context, this coworker hosting the party used to work with me. This was about a month ago at a second job I had for around a month. I got fired because the owners’ favorite employee didn’t get along with me.

Basically, my girlfriend’s coworker said there would be people from my old job at the party. So it wouldn’t be a good idea for me to go. I still talk to some people from that job. In fact, two of my really good friends still work there in higher-up positions. So I’m not sure I understand his reasoning.

I’ve also never actually talked to this guy before. I didn’t even know he worked at the restaurant with me until my girlfriend told me he did. But anyways, my girlfriend has decided to go to the party and stay overnight. While I thug it out by myself for the holiday.

