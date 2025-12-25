Customer Went To Get His New Nintendo Switch 2, But A Rude Woman Wanted His After Learning The Console Was Sold Out

New consoles are worth waiting for. And once they arrive, the feeling is unexplainable!

This man was picking up his Nintendo Switch 2 from the store when another customer wanted to buy one for her kid.

The store was sold out, so the customer demanded that he give her his unit.

A heated confrontation followed, but something happened that made her walk away really quick.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Entitled woman thinks she’ll have my new console When the Nintendo Switch 2 got released, I went in after work to pick it up. I had 4 days off to play, so yay! The employee knew me and asked if I was there to pick up my Switch. I said yep, and she went to the back to get it for me.

An entitled woman walked in.

As I’m waiting, entitled woman walked in and asked the other employee for a Switch 2 for her kid. He told her they were sold out. He said she can preorder for the next shipment in a couple of weeks. Nope, she wanted one now.

This man refused to give her his Nintendo Switch 2.

At this point, mine has come out and was getting bagged up. She looked at me when I’m passed me my bag and asked me for it. I told her no, it’s mine. She told me it’s for her son and he deserved it for getting all A‘s.

He told her it was for his “son.”

Well, I have read a lot about these Karens. I told her that this was for my son and he got A+. So, I walk out the door with my Switch. She followed me and we argued back and forth a bit.

His allergies were acting up, and he felt like sneezing.

I will mention that today, my allergies have been acting up. As she started another tirade about why her son needed my Switch 2 more than my “son,” I felt a buildup for a sneeze. Now, normally, I sneeze into a tissue. But today, she was annoying me. I just wanted to go home and play my new console.

He sneezed right in front of her.

So, I sneezed very forcefully all over her. Her face was covered in my snot. I did feel a bit bad. So, I said, “Oh, I’m sorry. This COVID is giving me a hard time.” The look on her face was priceless. She gave me an annoyed look. She stormed off. I hightailed it to my car. I went home to set up and play some Mario Kart.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this.

This one’s funny, though.

Indeed. Lol!

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives a clever suggestion.

Finally, short and simple.

Apparently, sneezing right in front of annoying people is the best way to get rid of them.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.