Man Won The Lottery And Wanted To Give His Ex-Wife A Share, But His Current Girlfriend Threatened To Break Up With Him If He Did

Winning the lottery can change your life and your relationships.

If you won the lottery, would you ever consider giving some of your winnings to your ex?

This man recently won millions and wanted to share a decent amount of money with his ex-wife.

But his current girlfriend didn’t like the idea at all. Should he listen to her?

AITA for giving my ex wife a large amount of money I won despite the anger of my gf? I recently won a “screw you” amount of money. I won’t say exactly how much, but it’s in the millions. It makes me feel funny even typing that. It’s enough to change the life of myself and my family.

This man had an affair with another woman.

My ex-wife is the mother of my two kids. She is an amazing woman and good to the bone. We divorced six years ago because I had an affair with my current partner. I was in a low place in my life, and I messed up.

His ex-wife dealt with their divorce respectfully.

She was in incredible pain but, like a saint, she allowed me to still see our kids, who mean the world to me. She allowed our divorce to be as pain-free as possible, despite the fact that I know she was hurting. She still is close with my parents. She is respectful to me, although she refuses to talk to my girlfriend.

He told her about his winnings and wanted to give her a decent amount.

She was actually the first person I phoned next to my mom and pops after I found out I won the lottery. She was pleased for me, joked that I could take the kids on a world round trip, and that was that. Nothing else. As soon as I won, I knew I wanted to give her a significant amount.

He thinks the money could significantly help her and their kids.

I still love her. She’s the mother of my babies. And I feel like this is some small, tiny way I can show her that I’m not a complete mess. She deserves to know that I care despite my mistakes. She also works a crappy job in the public library, which pays her peanuts. She would actually be able to pursue her hobbies this way and give our kids a better life between us.

But when he told his plans to his girlfriend, she was infuriated.

I haven’t discussed this with my ex yet. But I have with my parents, who strongly agree, and my lawyer, who was very surprised but on board. Long story short, when I told my girlfriend, she was livid. She screamed that I was disrespecting her and accused me of still being in love with my ex-wife.

His girlfriend even threatened to break up with him.

I’m not in love with her. We’ve both grown apart, but of course I still love her for being an excellent co-parenting partner and mother to my kids. My girlfriend is threatening to break up with me, and to be honest, I’m feeling incredibly relieved over the threats. I don’t plan on changing my plans. But AITA?

He shouldn’t let his girlfriend dictate what he does with his money.

Turns out, there are some things money can’t buy.

