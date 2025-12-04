Mom Buys Special Snacks For Her Kid With Food Allergies, But Dad Keeps Eating Them Even Though He Knows The Kid Can’t Have Anything Else

Many kids have food allergies and it can mean that restrictions on what suitable snacks you can buy them.

Without alternatives, kids miss out. See why this mom doesn’t think her husband gets this.

AITAH for being mad at my husband for eating allergy-friendly food I bought for my kids I have two sons: DS1 is a teenager, and DS2 is a pre-teen. DS1 has had multiple food allergies since he was a baby. There aren’t a lot of prepackaged foods DS1 can eat due to his list of allergies. DS2 doesn’t have any serious allergies like his older brother, but he’s been having stomach issues for a few months and he feels better eating a healthier diet with less dairy.

So there aren’t a lot of options.

I find it stressful to keep them fed and full, especially on busy days when I’ve been gone most of the day. I can’t just get takeout or do pizza or pbj sandwiches. So, I like to stock up on “healthy” allergy-friendly prepackaged foods at Whole Foods whenever I’m in the large city that is an hour and a half from our home. We have had conflicts in the past over DH eating dairy-free popsicles or allergy-friendly muffins that were purchased at Whole Foods for our son. DH doesn’t think it’s a big deal because we can buy more, but it makes me mad when the items are only available at Whole Foods because I only go there about once a month. My son has gotten pretty upset about missing treats on a couple of occasions. DH’s defense is that we shouldn’t be mad because it was unintentional. He thought the items were available locally. I say he should ask before making assumptions.

Yet the problem continues.

We haven’t had this conflict for a long time, but this afternoon I discovered that DH ate half a package of allergy-friendly empanadas on a day I was gone with the kids. He said he didn’t have much choice of what to eat that day for lunch the day I was gone, but I pointed out he could have made himself a pbj since he has no dietary restrictions. He said he thought they were available locally, but I said he should have figured out they were from Whole Foods since he knew I made a trip there the day before he found them in the freezer and ate them. He did only eat four of them, and I have a couple of other packages in the freezer, so it’s not as big of a deal as him finishing the last dairy-free popsicle. I explained I’m mad that he doesn’t think first and figure out that a new food that appears after I go to Whole Foods is probably from Whole Foods.

But the solution isn’t clear.

He says that he works hard and shouldn’t have to tiptoe around his own house. He doesn’t think he should have to engage his brain when he’s not working. To be fair, he does work really hard and provides a very good living for us. I’m very grateful for that and don’t want to give him a hard time when he has a lot of job stress. But also I think I should be able to complain if I think he was inconsiderate. And I don’t think he should be able to just be on auto-pilot whenever he’s not working, but that’s what he would like to do. I recognize he does a ton in providing a comfortable living for us and he deserves some slack.

