Mom Refuses To Make Her Twins Sit Together At Lunch After Their Friend Group Fell Apart, And Now Her Ex Has A Lot To Say About It

Sometimes being a parent means choosing the option that hurts in the moment but protects your kids in the long run.

So, what would you do if one of your twins begged to sit with the other at lunch because she suddenly had no friends, but the other twin desperately wanted her own space?

Would you force it? Or would you realize that forcing it is unfair to the other girl?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and is unsure if she made the right choice.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for not making my twin girls sit together at lunch because I find it unfair to one of them My two girls (twins) are in their freshman year of high school. I will call them Sara and Mia. During elementary school, they were basically always together. In middle school, Mia started to feel resentment about always being with Sara, so the school tried to split them up as much as possible. This was hard because the classes were not big. I made it a point to have activities that were just their own.

As they got older, separating them got easier.

Mia got really into sports, and Sara into theater. This seemed to help, and we did more separating. They got their own birthday parties and not a shared one, for example. Mia really thrived with this, but Sara did not. It has been a lot harder for Sara to be her own person (Mia was always the dominant twin when they were together). High school was a big change, and for the first time, they were completely separate, with no shared classes. Sara has been having difficulties, and it got worse this past month. The friend group she was hanging out with broke up, and she has been sitting alone at lunch. Sara asked Mia to sit together with her friend group at lunch, and Mia told her no. This resulted in a big fight between the two.

She made the decision she thought was best.

Mia’s point was that these were her friends, and Sara needed to learn to make her own and basically not piggyback off Mia. Sara’s point was that they were twins, and she is sad sitting alone. I told Sara very gently that Mia doesn’t have to sit with her at lunch and encouraged her to keep trying to make friends, and basically put herself back out there. Sara has been crying since, and my ex is giving me an earful. I don’t know if I made the right call on this. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see where she’s coming from, but this is a tough situation.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit think this mother should handle it.

