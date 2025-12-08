Mom Sits In The Backseat To Watch A Movie With Her Toddler, But Her Husband Says She’s Making The School Pickup “Harder Than It Needs to Be”

A mom decided to ride in the backseat with her 2-year-old daughter to watch a movie on the way to pick up their older kids from school—a rare, sweet moment of connection she doesn’t usually get.

But her husband didn’t see it that way, and it led to an argument that had her in tears.

Who was in the wrong?

Read on for the story.

AITAH for riding in the backseat of my car on my way to pick up my children from school? AITA for riding in the backseat of my car on my way to pick up my children from school? Truly I can’t imagine myself being the one in this case, but I’ll take it if that’s the verdict. I simply wanted to sit in the back seat with my two year old daughter and watch a movie with her. My husband was in the front, tasked with driving to the after school pickup line. When I couldn’t get her requested movie to start, he called me up to the front where I politely declined, citing that I never get to do this with her, or get to sit in the back seat in general.

Her husband doesn’t share her point of view.

I let him know that in between then and when the boys needed to be picked up, that I would hop in the front to make the pickup process seamless. This apparently went in one ear and out the other as he said what I was doing was nonsensical and going to cause unnecessary hardship in the pickup process. He went on to say that I would force the boys to climb over me in the back, but that it was ok if that meant I could get my chance “to be the focal point in all this.”

Dramatic much?

I told him that he was the only person on earth to talk to me like this. And he retorted by asking why I have such difficulty accepting any criticism backed by logic and rationality. I proceeded to remind him that this was all over me sitting in the backseat of a car for a few minutes. It should not have managed to illicit such a situation that pushed me to the point of tears. I fear I may be a jerk for not getting in the front?

Reddit sided firmly with the mom, saying her husband’s reaction was unnecessarily harsh and condescending.

This person said his response said more about control than logistics.

This person agreed that wanting to share a brief, calm moment with her toddler wasn’t irrational.

And this person called Hubs a straight up baby.

It’s more about control than the seat.

