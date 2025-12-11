Mother Allows Her Son To Show Up At Her House Whenever He Wants, But Her Husband Thinks The Boy Needs To Knock On The Door

Parenting teens can be full of unexpected challenges.

This woman has a teenage son who recently got his own car, so he drives freely to her and her ex’s house.

Her husband, however, has an issue with the teenager showing up unexpectedly at their house.

Now, she and her husband argue over whether or not her son needs to knock before entering the house.

AITAH for telling my son he doesn’t have to knock? My son recently turned sixteen, and his grandfather (my ex’s dad) gave him a car. Now, he doesn’t need to be picked up and dropped off, and can drive between houses. He has also started ignoring the custody schedule and just driving to whatever house he wants to stay at when he feels like doing so.

Neither my ex nor I really see a problem with this because we both want him with us. We know forcing him to go where he doesn’t want to be won’t make him want to be with us. My husband has begun to get irritated by my son just showing up whenever. He has made a particularly big deal about the fact that he “doesn’t even knock.” I said that people don’t knock at the houses they live at. Guests knock. My son isn’t a guest. We had a little tiff about it.

Today, he drove here after school and walked into the living room while my stepdaughter was in there. She yelped when he walked through the door. She’s autistic and sometimes reacts to sudden noises like the door opening when she isn’t expecting it. My husband went in the living room and said, “See, this is why you should knock!” When my son told me about this, I was very angry and said he doesn’t have to knock.

My husband is mad at me for subverting his authority and not caring about his or my stepdaughter’s comfort. My stepdaughter wasn’t uncomfortable. She just reacts to noises sometimes. She was fine. My younger son (who is my husband’s) has now picked up on the conflict and asked me if his dad hates his brother. I think my husband is being a jerk. What do you think?

