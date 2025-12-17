Mother Saw Her Daughter Receive More Christmas Gifts Than Her Adopted Kids, So She Accused Her Parents Of Not Seeing Them As “Real Grandkids”

It’s natural for parents to want all their children treated equally, but sometimes emotions override perspective.

One mother felt protective of her blended family when she saw her daughter getting far more gifts than the other kids.

So when she confronted her parents about their gift decisions, she ended up accusing them of not seeing her adopted children as “real” grandchildren.

You’ll want to read on to find out how this one played out.

AITA for calling out my parents after they got my bio kid significantly more Christmas gifts than my adopted kids? I (41f) have 3 kids: “Jane” (17f), “Rachel” (16f), and “Dave” (14m). Jane is my bio kid; Rachel and Dave are my husband’s (46m), but I adopted them a couple of years ago. The way my parents have started doing Christmas gifts is they ask each one to send them a wishlist. Then they’ll get a few things from there as gifts.

But when the children started opening their gifts, things got a little dramatic.

So we had Christmas dinner, and my parents gave all the kids their gifts. Jane had a huge gift bag as well as a fairly big wrapped parcel. Rachel and Dave each had small gift bags. Well, my parents got Jane EVERYTHING she had on her wishlist (about 10 books and one of those replica Messi shirts). Rachel got a pair of Tiffany studs, and Dave got AirPods. I was surprised, because my parents bought Jane everything she wanted but only got the others relatively small, but mainly just one item, when Jane got many.

The mother saw her kids were upset and started lashing out at her parents.

Obviously, Rachel and Dave were a little upset. Rachel’s I can kind of get because it’s Tiffany, but Dave had the same Messi shirt on his wishlist that my parents got for Jane, but didn’t bother for Dave. I told my parents what they did is really unfair. My mom said this is the gifts and what they thought was fair.

Now this mother is taking her disappointment to a whole new level.

I got kind of annoyed and replied it’s a shame they don’t think of Rachel and Dave as their “real” grandkids, but my dad got ticked and said we were greedy and to be happy with what they have. My sister said I need to apologize for my outburst, but I don’t think what I said was that bad. My husband agrees. AITA?

The Christmas spirit was definitely lost on this family this year.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter thinks that overall, the grandparents were pretty fair.

This commenter questions whether this mother really knows what she’s talking about.

When you add up the cost of everything, it really is about equal.

Maybe this family really is being a bit too greedy.

This mother let her frustration speak louder than the facts.

Hopefully next Christmas will be filled with a little more joy and a lot less entitlement.

