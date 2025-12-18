Neighbor Chopped Down A Homeowner’s Plants, So He Called A Professional To Mark His Property Line. And The Neighbor Ended Up Losing A Quarter Of His Backyard And Paying A Hefty Fine.

Sometimes, people’s selfish antics come back to bite them.

This person’s family was surprised when their neighbor chopped down their plants because he said the plants were on his property. He called a professional to mark the property line, and it all backfired on him.

Read the full story below.

My neighbors wanted to call a professional to mark their property line, my parents agreed This was a long time ago, but I remember it clearly. We moved into a community with tight space in between our house and our neighbors, and we didn’t like them being able to see into our kitchen. We put up a bunch of plants, costing thousands but my parents thought it would be worth it. A week later, my parents awoke to the plants completely chopped down. My father was furious, and marched down to our neighbor’s house. He told my father the plants were on his property line, therefore, he had total right to take them down. He warned that if anything were to go on his property again, he would report us to the authorities immediately. Later that day, my father called the company that put in the plants, and with the warranty we could have them replanted next week for no charge. We made sure there was no way it was on our neighbor’s property. However, a few days later, we caught him chopping them down at 2am.

Their neighbor lost his space and had to pay some fines.

We called the police upon obstruction of property, and after a chat with my neighbor, he decided to call a professional and mark his property line. My father agreed. A few days later, I got home to find orange tape in my neighbor’s yard. Apparently, his fence was 11 feet over our property line! We watched as he took down his fence, completely furious. Within the next month, we were enjoying our new space and privacy in our backyard, and my neighbor ended up losing 1/4th of his backyard. My neighbor ended up having to pay almost 10k for the destruction of our property, and we got to plant our plants again.

The neighbor brought all this upon himself.

You don’t even have to lift a finger; karma does it for you.

