Neighbor Complains About Homeowner Parking His Work Truck On The Street, So He Backs Into His Backyard Very Slowly

Imagine driving a truck for work, and it’s a tight squeeze to get it into your driveway. Would you park it on the street even though you’re technically not supposed to park it there, or would you take the time to learn how to park it in your driveway?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he takes the first option. But when a neighbor complains, he uses the driveway option as a way to get revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Don’t park on the street? Okay . . . I have a very large work truck that I park at home. I just barely have a spot for it in the backyard parking pad next to the garage off the back alley. My first day bringing the truck home I wasn’t confident enough to park it next to the garage so I parked it on the street in front of my house. I didn’t realize that commercial trucks weren’t allowed to park there, but one of my neighbors kindly reminded me by immediately calling bylaw. I woke up to a warning on my windshield.

The parking bylaw guy was nice, but he still has a job to do.

The next day I still did not have the confidence to park on the pad so I parked in the alley right up against my garage. An hour later, as I was working on the truck, bylaw rode up on me and kindly asked me to park elsewhere. He was sympathetic to my situation and understood how petty the whole thing was. But the law was the law and he was just doing his job. As nice as he was, he would not tell me which of my neighbors was calling me in. I assume it was the one that had karaoke parties at his house three nights a week and whose friends park all over the neighborhood.

He decided to do what he had to do.

I may not be allowed to park on the street but I was allowed to park on my own property however. And if that’s what my neighbor wants, then that’s exactly what they’ll get. The clearance between the fence and the overhang of the garage is tight, within inches on either side. Because of that overhang and a utility box in the alley, I can only approach from one direction and I can only back in. There was no other way. Getting it in that spot without hitting the fence, the garage or the utility box is EXTREMELY tricky. Doubly so if my neighbor across the alley also parks there or if its garbage day and all the bins are out. But my God, I will get it in that spot or die trying.

Backing in was revenge.

For the next few days I spent hours after work trying to figure out the best way to attack that angle. Back it up, stop, get out of the truck, check my clearances, get back in, readjust and repeat. Over and over and over again until I get it just right. The petty revenge? I often work late hours and come home when it’s dark. And my back up signal is loud. REALLY loud. You don’t want me to park on the street? Then you get to listen to that racket. Every. Single. Night. And I will savour every minute of it.

He has become a truck parking pro.

I am now a master at parking that truck. I know exactly where to place the truck, where to turn and what to look out for. I dont even have to get out of the truck anymore. But every single night I will still take my sweet time getting it just right. Often I will challenge myself to get it one shot without having to readjust the truck. Doing so means being very very slow and methodical. But at least my truck is not an eyesore on the street anymore.

Well, the good news is that he learned how to park his truck. The bad news (for the neighbors) is the noise.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

