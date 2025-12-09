New Mom Wants To Spend Christmas At Home With Her Dad Every Other Year, But Her Husband Insists On Going To His Parents’ Every Year

Deciding where to spend Christmas can cause issues between couples.

If you wanted to spend Christmas with your parents but your spouse wanted to spend Christmas with their parents, how would you reach a decision?

The woman in this story suggested alternating Christmas between her in-laws and her dad, but her husband doesn’t like that idea.

Read the full story below.

AITA – Christmas Issues My husband (M32) and I (F29) have been married for a while now. We’ve been together almost 10 years. His family is CRAZY for Christmas. They go all out. His mom usually hosts Christmas Eve, and his Dad hosts Christmas Day (they’re divorced). It’s always been this way, both days with his parents, and then having to do stuff with my family on the 26th or 27th.

She wants to change how they do Christmas.

We have a baby now, and I recently posed the question: can we switch off years? We’ll always go to his mom’s on Christmas Eve (we’re way closer with her), but every year for Christmas Day, we’ll have one over here, then one over there, and so on. Mostly for Morning Santa stuff for the baby.

Both his parents live in the same city, but it’s about 30-45 minutes away, and it’s a lot of driving to do with snow, etc., so we would drive all the way to his mom’s, all the way back home, and then all the way to his dad’s and all the way back home on both days.

Her husband isn’t on board with changing how they spend Christmas.

I want to spend Christmas with my dad (he lives with us) who is going to be 70 next year. My dad says he doesn’t care about the day and my husband says me wanting to stay home “isn’t a good enough reason” for us to not go over to his dad’s every Christmas. Am I crazy or is this unfair? He says I’m causing issues for no reason, I just wondering if there is a way to come to some compromise? AITA for wanting to spend Christmas at our house?

Her husband needs to learn how to compromise.



Any reason is a good enough reason to stay home for Christmas.

