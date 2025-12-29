New Mother Was Trying To Follow Her Postpartum Needs At Work, But Her Manager Tried To Unfairly Police Her Bathroom Breaks

There’s a special kind of chaos that happens when management decides basic human needs are optional.

That’s exactly what happened when this postpartum employee got scolded for using the bathroom and pumping like a normal new mother.

Before long, she could no longer ignore just how toxic this workplace had become.

Read on for the full story.

Bathroom breaks being criticized My manager just called me into the office with the “feedback” of me having to use the bathroom too much. For reference, I have had to use the bathroom once or twice after lunch time a couple of days out of the work week.

But this goes against her very human needs.

I am a nursing postpartum woman that just had 2 babies back to back. So my bladder holding capabilities are weak at best. I also have to drink quite a bit of fluids and only have limited time to do so and pump. I literally wait as long as I can and have to RUN to the bathroom dribbling pee.

She doesn’t think this should be an issue, but her workplace has made it clear they don’t care.

I take 2 minutes to go and then I’m right back to work… but someone complained. She also told me I am only allowed to pump every 4 hours. So now my supply will dip from not pumping as often as I need to and from not being able to drink as much as I need to. What is going on here??

This workplace is toxic with a capital T.

What did Reddit think?

Nothing shows disconnect faster than policing things no one should have to defend.

The real problem isn’t her bladder — it’s her employer’s lack of compassion.

