Senior Doctor Told New Doctor To Give Them Full Case Information For Every Patient, So He Made Sure She Hears Every Single Tiny Detail Of Every Case

It’s important to know every detail of patients’ cases in the medical field.

This fresh resident was questioned for not informing his senior of all the details of a case. He thought just asking when in doubt was enough, but that wasn’t enough for his senior.

What he did next taught his senior a lesson on patience.

Why arent you informing the case in full detail? That’s what my senior said when we got a query about stuff. She’d say why I didn’t inform the theatre anaesthetist about SAH and emphysema in the same patient that rendered both spinal and general anaesthesia undesirable—I had no idea since I was the fresher resident out here. This lady was a silent person, but dumps all her allotted work on me, badmouths me for every small mistake, and seems like she doesn’t talk just to me (all my friends never complained about her being silent). I tried telling her that asking when in doubt is the best method; she didn’t want to listen.

Well, I got the excuse to infodump about cases I was seeing in anaesthesia assessment, and infodump I did. Every time I phoned her to ask when in doubt, I would tell her stuff in excruciating detail, wasting her and my time too. At first it seemed like she would fare. But she underestimated my nerdiness, and at the end of the fifth case asked me to “cut to the chase” for future doubts. Tbh, I was pretty disappointed.

Nobody has time for all that.

Don’t ask for all the details if you haven’t got the time.

