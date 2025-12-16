Older Sister Took Her Brother In After Their Dysfunctional Mom Kicked Him Out, But The Reality Of Helping Him Was A Lot More Difficult Than She’d Imagined

While childhood is an idyll for many, some people can’t wait to grow up.

Whether it’s because of a desire for freedom, or because they can’t wait to escape the childhood that they’re subjected to, growing up too fast is never a good thing.

When the woman in this story was kicked out of the family home in her late teens, she had to become an adult fast – and foreseeing the same happening to her siblings, she was determined to provide them the support that she’d needed.

But when the inevitable happened, she learned that different people react to similar situations in different ways.

Read on to find out why supporting her brother became such a struggle.

AITA for halting any help for my brother? About two years ago my mother kicked out my brother, who had just turned eighteen. She’s a piece of work that would be a whole ordeal to explain how awful of a mother she is. I got kicked out multiple times throughout my teenage years and finally left for good at eighteen, and slowly started to make a life for myself. Thankfully I had my aunt who has been so supportive of me. Ever since then I wanted to be able to become that support system for my younger siblings if they ever needed a way out. I’m doing okay for myself. I’m married to an amazing man, we have a dog and cat who are our babies, and we are generally able to support ourselves.

Let’s see what happened when her brother got kicked out.

One day one of my brothers messaged me, saying that he was getting kicked out, so I offered for him to come say with me. At first everything was fine – though he did leave to go back to live with our mother to finish at the high school he liked. I was fully supporting him for a while, and eventually I became worried because he seemed to not care about making a life of his own. He would treat it as too much work basically and would give up. Eventually my grandfather got him a job with someone he knew, and all he had to do was walk down the road.

Read on to find out what happened when he started the new job.

This was a great opportunity for him. It was an amazing job that paid well too as it home improvement. But after the first two weeks he just didn’t go some days. He just wouldn’t show up, with no notice or anything to his boss. I tried to help him by waking him up in the mornings before I have to leave, but sometimes he just goes back to bed apparently. I’m not sure how he hasn’t gotten fired yet, but when he does show up to work his boss just tells him he doesn’t have work for him that day. He maybe gets one or two days a week now.

So she decided to put her foot down.

Yesterday, after I tried to wake him up twice before I left. My husband also tried to wake him up twice, and he had basically just shrugged us off. So I had sent him a message stating that he can’t just not go to work every time he doesn’t feel like it, that’s not how the world works. I was frustrated and told him to grow up and stop acting ungrateful for all the help that we continue to give him. He got really mad about this and had cussed me out for jumping down his throat.

Let’s see how she reacted to his bad-mouthed response.

So I told him we will not be helping him again. He is still living in my house and I haven’t kicked him out, but I am refusing to help him in any other way. I didn’t call him for dinner last night, and I didn’t try to wake him this morning either. He also asked me if I was going to be taking him to get something today like we had talked about a few days ago and I told him no. He started to pay rent once he got his job (only $200 a month) and buying his own food, but lately has been complaining that he has no money. He wanted to spend his last remaining money on this thing he wanted instead of saving it for food or rent, expecting me to buy him food and not asking for rent. AITA?

It’s really kind of her to support her brother after her mom decided to kick him out, but her kindness has to stop somewhere – and luckily she seems to have reached breaking point with it.

Sure the brother is likely struggling with trauma from growing up with his mom, but it’s important that he learns responsibility and how to function in the adult world too.

She’s giving him a place to live, but she can’t be responsible for everything.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that she was doing her best to teach him responsibility.

While others though that underlying mental health problems might need addressing.

Meanwhile, this Redditor urged her to consider being gentle with him until she got a full understanding of his mental state.

She’s playing an important role.

