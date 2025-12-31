Overworked Videographer Was Fired Hours After Asking For A Reasonable Pay Raise, So He Deleted All The Work He Owned That The Company Had Been Using For Years

Some companies don’t pay their top talent what they deserve.

This videographer had been producing hundreds of content for a company per week, despite being paid just above minimum.

When he asked for a raise, he got fired. But he somehow got even years later.

Read the full story below.

I just deleted thousands of hours of work from my old job About three years ago, I used to work as a videographer creating social media content for a seven-figure company. I was paid roughly just above minimum wage and was cranking out, at one point, 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money. It was an insane amount of work, and how I managed to do it for six months is beyond me, especially for how poorly I was paid. The office was incredibly bitter and snide, and it was clear that management would purposely create conflict to watch staff fight as a form of entertainment. I kept well away from it, but it was incredibly stressful on top of the video work. After about six months, I pitched to the higher-ups that my videos were making an insanely positive difference to their sales. I showed them graphs of interactions and direct links to sales on the website via my content. And I asked for a pay rise. I compared my ideal salary to others in the industry and made a big deal about how it would still be less than I should be paid; however, I still wanted to continue working for them.

This man got even with the company for firing him.

I was fired hours later for, and I kid you not, not “pulling my weight” as well as not having the desired effect they wanted on social media. I was fuming and now unemployed. I struggled for months to find any other job. Today, years later, while browsing a very old Google Drive account, I found that said company was still using a folder I created and owned. They were mostly active in the files containing templates, adjustment layers, presets, and even videos that I had created. Over 18 people were actively using it daily to continue their social media campaigns. This was a cloud service that I was paying monthly for, as I wanted extra space for my work. This is my drive and my work. I own it. So I copied the file as a local version for myself and then deleted the online version. Tomorrow, they will wake up with none of their video assets—including things they were actively working on. Forget them!

Penny-pinching companies don’t deserve hard workers.

