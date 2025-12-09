Parent Takes Away iPads From Disobedient Children, But Now That Christmas Is Coming, The Kids Might Get Them Back

Gifts can be expensive, and with the holiday season approaching a lot of people are probably feeling the familiar strain of wanting to buy their family nice things but needing to pinch pennies.

Like this story, where a parent considers regifting kids toys that they already owned but in a clever way so they hopefully don’t catch on.

But is this a naughty move or just savvy saving?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for regifting my kids their own tablets for Christmas? My kids, 6 & 7, each had an iPad mini. Over the summer they were having a rough time, constantly fighting with each other and just being brats in general.

I lost it one day and took their iPads away, saying they were being sold, never to be seen again. Tears were shed.

She really did intend to sell them.

The iPads were cleaned up, put back into their original boxes, accessories packed away, ready for sale…but I couldn’t do it. They went into a box in the closet. Summer passed, fall passed. The kids have been great and I feel they’ve earned them back.

She has an idea.

Christmas is coming. Money is super tight this year. AITA for wanting to clear the iPads with a factory reset, buy a couple new cases as a distraction and regift them their old iPads as new ones?

Maybe Santa should get on board with regifting, too. Seems pretty smart.

What do the comments on Reddit say?

This person says NTA but honesty is the best policy.

Another person says do it but explain yourself.

Another person says make it clear they earned it.

Someone else suggests YTA for being extreme.

Another poster says NTA but think of the consequences.

Reduce, reuse… regift?

