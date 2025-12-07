Parents Have A Baby Hoping It Will Help Their Family Blend, But The Half Siblings Want Nothing To Do With The New Baby

Imagine being born into a blended family where all of your siblings are half siblings to you and step siblings to each other. Would you think your half siblings would be excited to have a baby brother and that your existence would unite the entire family, or would you think the opposite would be true?

AITA for resenting my parents for having me as a bringing the family together baby and putting so much on me before I was even born? My parents met after their first spouses died. My mom was 2 years out from her first husband dying and my dad was maybe 3 years out from his wife dying. It might’ve been closer to 4. I feel like I heard both. Anyway, they both had kids from their first marriage. My mom had two kids who were 6 and 7 when she met my dad and my dad had a 9 year old when he met my mom. They dated for like two years before they got married. Their kids never liked it. They never got close. Extended family mentioned how fractured things were before they lived together even and how it got worse when they all moved into the same house.

So about a year into their marriage my parents decided they would have a kid to bring the family together and that’s where I (17m) come into the equation. Before I was even born my parents had this idea that everyone would bond over me and I would be loved and it would be great. But it wasn’t great. Nobody bonded over me except for maybe the two of them and even then I think they were bonded just fine before.

My half siblings never wanted a half sibling. They never wanted their parent to have a baby with someone who wasn’t their dead parent. I was not a welcome member of the family and I have felt that dislike for as long as I can remember back. My half siblings totally resented me existing and eventually my parents did too. It was subtle at times. But they used to tell me I had a job to do and that was to reach out to my (half) siblings.

If I mentioned how unhappy it made me to be rejected they’d say I was supposed to keep trying anyway and that was the whole point. After finding out they had me to bring everyone together I realized it was their way of saying that was the point of me being alive. Other ways it showed is when I didn’t get something 100% right and they’d ask me if I could ever do what I was supposed to. The older I get the more it becomes an issue.

Two of my half siblings got married in the last two years. I wasn’t invited to either wedding. One of my half siblings has at least two kids now too and I never met them. My parents encouraged me to send gifts and reach out and try to be involved but my half sibling shut that down.

Another messed up thing they did in an effort for me to be the unifying baby or whatever you’d call it, is they named me after their dead spouses. I have the boy version of dad’s first wife’s name as my first name and my middle name is a variant of mom’s first husband’s name. That has sucked on multiple different levels and apparently my half siblings blew every fuse when they heard my name for the first time. My parents typically call me by both in some double barrel type of name.

Their families tried to convince them to name me something different but they said it was symbolic. The only thing it symbolizes is the equal disinterest from my three half siblings.

The other day my parents were being difficult because I didn’t call to wish one of the half’s a happy birthday and they were being really annoying about it and I told them they sucked as parents. I said they never should have put so much on me or had me for such a dumb reason and the messed up part was they resented me too. I admitted to resenting them for those choices. And my parents got mad and said it’s such a normal thing to do and I had no reason to resent them or blame them for any of this. AITA?

