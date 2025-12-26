Parents Purchased A Duplex For Their Daughter To Rent At A Reduced Rate While She’s In College, But Now They’re Considering Evicting Her

If you rented a home to your child, but your child couldn’t pay the rent, would you let them live there for free or would you evict them?

The mom in this story is in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do. She disapproves of a lot of her daughter’s life choices, and she needs a paying tenant.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for evicting my daughter and her partner from our duplex I (55F) and my husband (56M) purchased a duplex for our daughter (31F) when she moved out of state for professional school (MD/PhD program) so she would have a place to live since she will be there for quite a while. The agreement was she (and her partner, 36M) would pay rent monthly. We gave them quite a break on the rent for the area. She has had to take a few pauses from the program for a few reasons over the past 3 years. (mostly due to bad decision making related to the boyfriend and a number of get money quick schemes he comes up with mainly related to breeding bulldogs). They are now 7 months behind in total on their rent. And they have 7 frenchies in a two bedroom flat.

Her daughter doesn’t want to listen to her advice.

I have tried counseling them that he should get a full time job so she can focus on her studies and research and finish up the program. He has been a part time bartender for the past 3 years since they moved and contributed very little to the household expenses. I lecture too much so now she won’t talk to me anymore. My view she needs to leave that situation asap but she sees some invisible potential in this guy that brings nothing but excuses, debt, dogs, and depression (for her) to the table.

She is VERY frustrated.

So she took another pause from the program to “work” to catch up on the bills (that he primarily created). I’m beyond frustrated with the situation now. Rent hasn’t been paid for the past 2 months and for 5 months at the beginning of last year as well. I don’t want to punish her but I don’t see any other option but to evict them and get a paying tenant in place.

She doesn’t want to enable her daughter anymore.

We still have a mortgage to pay. And I am not interested in supporting this race to the bottom with this chap who has no motivation to succeed. I realize she is an adult and makes her own decisions whether good or bad (in this case very bad ones). She has allowed the is situation to go on to the point where it is bad for all involved.

She is willing to help her daughter but not her daughter’s boyfriend.

I’ve let her know she has always has a home to come back to in order to reset but not with 7 dogs and the deadbeat boyfriend (they haven’t been able to sell the dogs even though I suggested it would be best to rehome them to good families at this point). She won’t talk to me or any of her other relatives or her girlfriends who all see this guy for what he is – a taker. AITAH to evict them? or is enough enough? Beyond tired of being taken advantage of.

The fact that the parents have to pay a mortgage on their rental property means they need a paying tenant. If her daughter can’t pay, it’s only fair to evict her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion of what to tell her daughter.

This situation calls for tough love.

Eviction might motivate her to make some changes.

Everybody thinks she should evict her daughter.

Tough love is better than enabling.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.