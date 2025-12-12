Patient Went To The Hospital For Surgery And Had A Great Nurse, But When Being Discharged, She Seemed To Expect A Tip, Which He Did Not Give

Nobody wants to go to the hospital, but when you get hurt, sometimes you don’t have any other choice, and you hope to get great treatment.

What would you do if you were treated very well by your nurses, but then the nurse seemed to expect a tip from you when you left?

That is what happened to the patient in this story, so he isn’t sure if he was supposed to hand her some money or not.

AITA for not giving tip to the nurse (28M) Around 10 days ago, I woke up from my sleep to go to washroom.

Ouch, but it happens.

It was dark, I was sleepy and totally forgot that I’ve kept a new Air purifier in the way. My leg hit it, and I fell while my right hand got hit by the side table. It resulted in a serious shoulder dislocation, because it damaged some part of joint too, which could be treated only by surgery.

Surgery can be really scary.

It took me a couple days to mentally prepare for it and on the 3rd day after the fall, I got admit in Hospital. They admitted me 2 days before the surgery day and would discharge me 2-3 days post surgery, if things goes well.

Of course, he picked the private room.

I had the option to either admit in a hall with 4 patients or a single room. I booked the single one because of privacy & more comfort. Just for context, treatments in my country aren’t as expensive as USA or something. So, very less people take insurances. But I’ve insurance so my treatment was free.

Every country handles medical costs differently.

It’s rare, and people say it as free money when a person gets profit from his insurance. The nurse who was appointed for my room during the day shift somehow got to know about it.

Nurses can be amazing, and it seems like this one was.

She behaved 10/10 with me since day 1 to the last day. It isn’t common to see a nurse this professional in her work here. On the day of discharge, when we were leaving the room, she was standing near the door for 25-30 mins till we left.

What would she want?

I’m not sure, but it was feeling as if she wants something. I’m kind of introvert (so is my wife) so we didn’t say anything. When we were leaving without giving her any tip, her constant smile was fading away and she did a small sigh and went away.

I have never heard of nurses getting tips.

Me & my wife were secretly observing her behavior. Was she expecting a tip? Should I’ve given some tip? Tipping culture is moderate here, but I’ve no idea if it started in hospitals too. And yes, nurses are generally less paid here. AITA?

I don’t see why anyone would have to tip a nurse. They may not be paid extremely well, but they get a fair wage.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

Nope, me either.

Good question, it is illegal in some places.

This is a nurse who doesn’t get tips.

She gets paid to do her job, no tips necessary.

I haven’t heard of this either.

Nurses don’t get tips.

